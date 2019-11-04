Ashleigh Barty feeling ‘bizarre’ after WTA Finals glory

A 6-4 6-3 win over Elina Svitolina saw Ashleigh Barty crowned WTA Finals champion and she found the whole experience somewhat odd.

Ashleigh Barty was struggling to make sense of the “bizarre” experience of winning the WTA Finals after her straight-sets victory over Elina Svitolina.

The Australian capped the greatest season of her career with a 6-4 6-3 victory in Shenzhen on Sunday, collecting $4.42million after dethroning the 2018 winner.

It was a superb display from the French Open champion, who had suffered a group-stage loss to Kiki Bertens in China.

Asked to reflect on how her success felt, the world number one said: “Bizarre, if I’m being completely honest.

“It feels like it’s been a year that just hasn’t stopped. It’s been a year of incredible ups and downs – I think more ups than downs. To cap it off with a very, very special night in Shenzhen is really cool.

“To come through a week like this, you have to beat the best of the best. It takes me back to some memories in Miami where I felt like I did that for the first time, beating back-to-back top-10 players, having that really consistent week.

“I’ve grown and developed so much since that fortnight in Miami. To be able to bounce back after the disappointment after my match with Kiki [Bertens] was really important.”