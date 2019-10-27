Aryna Sabalenka earns third title of 2019 after winning WTA Elite Trophy

Fourth seed Aryna Sabalenka upstaged Kiki Bertens 6-4 6-2 as she closed out her singles season with victory in Zhuhai.

Bertens was the favourite to reign supreme after reaching her fifth final of 2019 by rallying past Zheng Saisai in the semis, while Sabalenka prevailed against Karolina Muchova.

But Sabalenka – who won 81 per cent of his first serves – was too good as she claimed her third singles title of the year.

Sabalenka had already secured victory at the Shenzhen Open and Wuhan Open, with the world number 14 taking her career tally to five titles – four of those coming on Chinese soil.