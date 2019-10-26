Kiki Bertens and Aryna Sabalenka to battle it out in WTA Elite Trophy final

Kiki Bertens will face Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the WTA Elite Trophy after Zheng Saisai and Karolina Muchova made semi-final exits.

WTA Elite Trophy favourite Kiki Bertens reached her fifth final of 2019 as she battled from behind to beat Zheng Saisai in Zhuhai.

Bertens narrowly missed out on a place in the season-ending WTA Finals, but she will have the chance to claim a third trophy of the year thanks to a hard-fought 2-6 6-3 6-4 triumph on Saturday.

The Dutchwoman found herself a set and a break down at 6-2 2-1 but rallied to take nine of the next 11 games.

Despite Bertens holding a 4-1 lead in the deciding set, Chinese home favourite Zheng pressed back, breaking serve in a 13-minute eighth game to draw level.

But Zheng’s resolve was swiftly undone as Bertens broke back, before the world number 10 served out the win to clinch a place in the final, where she will face Aryna Sabalenka.

World number 14 Sabalenka beat Czech Karolina Muchova 7-5 7-6 (7-4) to reach Sunday’s title match.

A deciding third set looked likely at one stage, but it was Belarusian Sabalenka who finally held her nerve, the match finishing on an error when Muchova drilled a slack forehand into the net.