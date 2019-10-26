Pay equality in sports has been a major talking point for years and years. However, this year’s WTA Finals is taking the step in the right direction by offering the winner more prize money than the men’s competition winner. Meanwhile, the paycheck will also eclipse what the winning teams received in this year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup and ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

2019’s WTA Finals winner will rake in a record-breaking $4.75 Million, recording the highest-ever payout in tennis history. Backed by Shiseido and held in Shenzen, the competition will have a total kitty of $14 Million, almost double what the ATP Finals will set aside to distribute.

In comparison, the Men’s Finals winner this year will receive just $2.7 Million this time around, with the total tournament winnings going down from $8.5 Million to $8 Million.

Furthermore, the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup-winning team, the United States of America received just $4 Million in total. England, who won the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup this year, was also paid $4 Million for their exploits.

World number one, Ashleigh Barty, spoke on the situation.

“As tennis professionals, we are very fortunate to make a living from playing the sport we love, and to be rewarded so well for it is a real privilege,” Barty said to CNN Sport.

“I also take my hat off to all the amazing players over the years who helped make tennis so popular with fans around the world.”

The WTA Finals will begin on October 27 and will go on until November 3.