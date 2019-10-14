Coco Gauff slams Roger Federer, Serena Williams’s tournament scheduling difference

Young Coco Gauff ensured that her name goes down in history books when she beat Jelena Ostapenko to win the Linz Open. The teenager then took aim at the authorities over the scheduling discrimination when it comes to men’s and women’s tennis, citing Roger Federer as an example.

“During prime time, they always put the men’s matches on,” Gauff said. (via Essentially Sports)

“I remember when I was younger and I would be confused as to why I would always see Roger Federer play? They put Serena Williams and Venus Williams on the show courts sometimes, but not another woman who’s won a Grand Slam.”

Meanwhile, Gauff also commented on her historic win after a stellar year, saying that she just went all in on her childhood dream.

“Everyone has a big dream as a kid. But there are a lot of people out there who are too scared to follow theirs. I am just an example to get out there and go for it, because, with tennis, the worst thing that can happen is that you lose.”

Gauff beat Jelena Ostapenko by two sets to one to lift the Linz Open in Austria.