Heather Watson cruises past Tianjin Open favourite Wang

Tianjin Open favourite Wang Qiang was no match for Heather Watson as the Briton secured a first win over a top-30 player since 2017.

Heather Watson reached a WTA Tour quarter-final for the first time in over a year as she defeated Tianjin Open favourite Wang Qiang to set up a clash with Magda Linette.

The Briton – ranked 125th in the world – cruised to a 6-3 6-0 triumph over Wang to claim her first win against a top-30 opponent since she defeated Anastasija Sevastova at Wimbledon in 2017.

Korea Open finalist Linette, who last month beat Watson in qualifying for the China Open, awaits in the 27-year-old’s first last-eight outing at this level since Quebec in September 2018, with the Pole having progressed when Kurumi Nara retired at 4-0 down.

Peng Shuai, meanwhile, proved little match for third seed Dayana Yastremska, who eased through 6-2 6-4.

Yastremska, now the highest-seeded player left in the competition, will face Veronika Kudermetova in the last eight, with Zheng Saisai retiring against the Russian.