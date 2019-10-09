Caroline Garcia’s Tianjin Open title defence halted

Wang Yafan produced an impressive display to beat Tianjin Open defending champion Caroline Garcia in straight sets.
Caroline Garcia’s Tianjin Open title defence came to a grinding halt against Wang Yafan on Wednesday.
The Frenchwoman suffered a 6-4 6-2 loss to exit at the last-16 stage, leaving Chinese player Wang to face Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson in the quarter-finals.
Peterson was leading 7-5 3-2 against Wang Xinyu when her Chinese opponent retired hurt.
Kazakhstan’s Yulia Putintseva, the sixth seed, sealed a dominant 6-1 6-2 triumph over 2011 US Open champion Samantha Stosur.
Up next for the world number 36 is a meeting with Ons Jabeur, who downed Wang Xiyu 6-4 6-2.
Wang Yafan knocks out defending champion Garcia!
Seals the 6-4, 6-2 win to book a place in the @TianjinOpen quaterfinals! pic.twitter.com/yJFnw6lmfu
— WTA (@WTA) October 9, 2019