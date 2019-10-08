Saisai Zheng defeats doubles partner Duan at Tianjin Open

Tianjin Open seeds Wang Qiang and Dayana Yastremska moved into round two, with Saisai Zheng beating regular doubles partner Ying-Ying Duan.

Saisai Zheng overcame her regular doubles partner Ying-Ying Duan to book her place in the second round of the Tianjin Open.

Zheng defeated Sloane Stephens on her way to the third round of the China Open last week – a second top-20 win of the year – and continued her form against Duan.

Having entered as a wildcard, Duan, who also faced her doubles partner in Guangzhou in this season’s Asian swing, forced a tie-break in the first set, but Zheng – defeated by world number one Ashleigh Barty in Beijing – ultimately came out on top with a 7-6 (7-4) 6-2 triumph.

Meanwhile, second seed Wang Qiang defeated Arina Rodionova in straight sets, while world number 23 Dayana Yastremska bettered Lin Zhu to set up a second-round tie with 2016 Tianjin champion Peng Shuai.

Wang is through to the second round at the @TianjinOpen! Defeating Rodionova 6-3, 6-4! pic.twitter.com/hl84VxTaAw — WTA (@WTA) October 8, 2019

After her doubles triumph in Beijing, Sofia Kenin withdrew from her match with Kristie Ahn, who then lost to Wang Xiyu, with Seoul runner up Magda Linette easing past Christina McHale.

Linette will face Kurumi Nara, after the qualifier beat Great Britain’s Harriet Dart. Wang Xinyu got the better of Ma Shuyue.