Alison Riske continued a fine week at the Wuhan Open by earning a gutsy 7-5 7-5 win over Petra Kvitova to secure a final against Aryna Sabalenka.
The American had already chalked up back-to-back wins over seeds Wang Qiang (8) and Elina Svitolina (3) – dismantling the latter 6-1 6-3 on Thursday – and added Kvitova (5) to that list.
Kvitova had not dropped a set prior to Friday’s semi-final but, when serving to stay in the opener, the Czech went into the net to cede the advantage.
Two-time champion Kvitova appeared to be back on track when breaking for 3-2 in the second and saw a couple of set points go begging when leading 5-4.
Alison Riske tallies her 4th Top 10 win of the season (Bertens, Barty, Svitolina, Kvitova) to advance to her 6th final in China (has made 9 career finals).
Riske completed the fine win when Kvitova again found the net when serving to stay in the match, sealing a first Wuhan final appearance for a player who is projected to break into the world’s top 30 for the first time.