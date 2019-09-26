Pliskova overcomes Kuzmova to reach last four in Tashkent

Fifth seed Kristyna Pliskova is into the Tashkent Open semi-finals, along with Alison Van Uytvanck, Sorana Cirstea and Katarina Zavatska.

Kristyna Pliskova made serene progress into the Tashkent Open semi-finals as the 2016 champion beat top seed Viktoria Kuzmova in straight sets.

Fifth seed Pliskova broke in Kuzmova’s first service game en route to a 3-0 lead and won five successive games in the second set, eventually converting match point at the third time of asking to clinch a 6-3 6-4 success.

Pliskova, whose only previous singles title on the tour came at this event in 2016, now faces Alison Van Uytvanck in the semi-finals after the Belgian breezed past Pauline Parmentier 6-2 6-4.

Sorana Cirstea outlasted Danka Kovinic 7-5 5-7 6-1 in just under two and a half hours and her next opponent is Katarina Zavatska, who only dropped two games in ousting Anna Kalinskaya.