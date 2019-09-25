Halep retires due to back injury in Wuhan

Simona Halep has suffered a back injury, leading to her withdrawal at the Wuhan Open.

Simona Halep revealed a back injury led to her retirement against Elena Rybakina in the Wuhan Open third round on Wednesday.

The Romanian world number six was trailing the wildcard 5-4 when she retired at the WTA Premier event.

Halep, who suffered a back injury late last year, said she felt pain during the ninth game of the match.

“It’s a lower back [injury]. I think it’s more muscle, but I don’t know yet because I didn’t check it properly,” she told reporters, via the WTA.

Simona Halep retires due to injury while trailing 5-4. Elena Rybakina moves into the @wuhanopentennis quarterfinals #WuhanOpen pic.twitter.com/YisFax2oun — WTA (@WTA) September 25, 2019

“[At] 4-4, 0-30, with the backhand. I had a sharp pain.

“I don’t know yet [if it’s the same as the previous injury]. It looks a little bit different but it’s still the same zone.”

Halep has enjoyed a fine 2019 season, including winning the Wimbledon title in July.