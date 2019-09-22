Muchova defeats Linette to clinch first WTA title at Korea Open

Madga Linette offered little resistance as Karolina Muchova cruised to a 6-1 6-1 triumph in the final of the Korea Open on Sunday.

Karolina Muchova took just over an hour to beat Magda Linette in a rain-delayed Korea Open final, claiming her first WTA title in the process.

The pair had to wait six hours to take to the court, but Muchova wasted little time in dispatching Bronx Open winner Linette 6-1 6-1 in Seoul.

It was only the second meeting between Muchova and Linette, who had won a two-hour 45-minute encounter 6-7 (7-4) 6-4 7-6 (7-3) en route to her success in New York.

Wimbledon quarter-finalist Muchova has enjoyed a career-best season and was in no mood to give up on a chance to win her maiden title.

It’s the first ever WTA for @karomuchova7! She defeats Linette at the #KoreaOpen 6-1, 6-1 pic.twitter.com/j5YkYVoaGV — WTA (@WTA) September 22, 2019

Muchova started as she meant to go on, breaking serve twice in the first three games to take a 5-1 lead before wrapping up a 32-minute first set with another break.

Set two followed a similar trend, Linette – three below Muchova in the WTA rankings – conceding her first service game.

Muchova took full advantage, breaking again in the sixth game and going on to serve out the victory with two match points to spare.