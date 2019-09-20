Zhang Shuai, a two-time WTA Guangzhou Open champion, was upset on Thursday, but Sofia Kenin recovered to advance and Sam Stosur also won.
Zhang Shuai’s bid for a third Guangzhou Open crown was ended by Viktorija Golubic in Thursday’s quarter-final.
The two-time champion, whose only WTA Tour singles titles have come at this event, came up short as Golubic ran out a 6-3 3-6 6-4 winner.
Sofia Kenin, another seed, staged a remarkable first-set turnaround to ensure she remained in the competition.
The American trailed 5-2 in the opener but rallied to defeat Jasmine Paolini 7-5 6-1.
At the Korea Open, Priscilla Hon stunned Australian compatriot and 2018 runner-up Ajla Tomljanovic in a 6-3 5-7 6-1 win.
The 21-year-old qualifier was playing Tomljanovic for the first time.
Karolina Muchova eased past Timea Babos, as Paula Badosa saw off Patricia Maria Tig.