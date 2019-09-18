Svitolina through in Guangzhou, Wang crashes out

Wang Qiang succumbed to a first-round loss against Shuai Peng, but Elina Svitolina coasted through at the Guangzhou Open.
Elina Svitolina made up for a sluggish start by beating Dalila Jakupovic in straight sets at the Guangzhou Open but second seed Wang Qiang crashed out.
World number three Svitolina, who reached the semi-finals of the US Open, dropped her serve in the opening game of her first-round clash before reeling off five in succession en route to taking the set.
The top seeded Ukrainian fended off four break points to consolidate starting the second with a break, but she was unable to serve out the match at the first attempt.
Svitolina responded immediately, though, breaking to complete the 6-3 6-3 triumph in just 69 minutes and setting up a meeting with Marie Bouzkova.
.@ElinaSvitolina advances to the #GuangzhouOpen second round!
The top seed defeats Dalila Jakupovic 6-3, 6-2. pic.twitter.com/pYRJkISEYb
— WTA (@WTA) September 17, 2019
Although Wang moved ahead of Shuai with four breaks across the match, she got only 43 per cent of her first serves in and won just 54% of points behind it in a 7-5 6-2 loss.
Katarina Zavatska came from behind to defeat Fiona Ferro 5-7 7-6 (8-6) 6-4 in three hours and 27 minutes – the longest WTA Tour main-draw match of the year.
Sofia Kenin, Zhang Shuai, Katerina Siniakova and Zheng Saisai were the other seeds to advance.
Good win tonight #GuangzhouOpen @WTA pic.twitter.com/IW7kK4usSb
— Sofia Kenin (@SofiaKenin) September 17, 2019
Jelena Ostapenko, the champion in 2017, fell 6-3 6-3 to Timea Babos, while sixth seed Polona Hercog went down 6-3 3-6 6-1 against Ana Bogdan.
There were also wins for Karolina Muchova and Ajla Tomljanovic, seeded third and fifth respectively.