Pliskova ends dominant week with Zhengzhou title

Karolina Pliskova recovered from a slow start to claim her fourth WTA Tour title of the season in a rain-affected Zhengzhou Open final against Petra Martic.

Pliskova had not been past the quarter-finals of any tournament since winning the Eastbourne International at June, beaten in the last 16 at both Wimbledon and the US Open.

But the top seed rediscovered her form in China this week and wrapped up the championship without dropping a set, defeating Martic 6-3 6-2 despite initially struggling before the weather – a factor throughout the day – decisively intervened.

Rain delayed the start and then disrupted play after just two games in which Pliskova was immediately broken and failed to come up with an instant response.

The world number two appeared to benefit from the stoppage, though, as she won three consecutive games when play resumed, getting back on serve with a brilliant forehand winner down the line just minutes after saving a break point that would have had her 3-0 down.

Further Pliskova pressure in the eighth game told again and she took a third break opportunity to turn the set on its head, confidently and comfortably then serving out the opener for the lead.

The Czech was clinical in the second set, responding to an opening hold to love from Martic by winning three games on the bounce – breaking to love – as she maintained control in a series of rallies before another brief rain delay.

Pliskova again came out firing and broke once more, setting up a straightforward finish for her 15th career title.