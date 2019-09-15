Peterson claims maiden title in Nanchang

Swede Rebecca Peterson lost only two games in a straight-sets demolition of Elena Rybakina to take her first WTA Tour title in Nanchang.

Fifth seed Peterson needed just an hour to beat the fourth seed 6-2 6-0 in a one-sided final in Nanchang.

The Swede had just one unforced error against her name as she made light work of defeating Rybakina, hitting 13 winners.

Resolute in defence and enterprising in attack, Peterson blew a tired looking Rybakina away to secure her first title at the age of 24.

Kazakh Rybakina had a first-serve percentage of only 48 and was broken five times in a flat performance after reaching the decider with two battling late-night wins.