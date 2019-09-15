Hibino dominates Doi to win second WTA Tour title

Nao Hibino dominated Misaki Doi in the Japan Women’s Open Tennis final, winning a second WTA Tour singles title.

Hibino had won her previous two meetings with Doi and she produced a dominant display in a 6-3 6-2 victory in the all-Japanese decider in Hiroshima on Sunday.

It secured the 24-year-old her second WTA crown and first since winning the title in Tashkent four years ago.

Facing her doubles partner at the tournament, Hibino broke serve an incredible seven times from just nine break points.

Hibino punished Doi’s serve, winning 38 of 61 return points to become the first Japanese champion of the event.

Doi, meanwhile, now holds a 1-2 win-loss record in WTA Tour singles finals, having secured her only title in 2015.