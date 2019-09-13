Hong Kong Open postponed after anti-government protests

Tournament organisers hope the WTA Tour’s Hong Kong Open can be rescheduled when ongoing protests are over.

The Hong Kong Open, a WTA Tour event that was due to begin on October 5, has been postponed because of ongoing protests in the region.

An extradition bill has led to months of civil unrest in Hong Kong and protests have continued despite the proposed legislation being withdrawn.

The tennis event was scheduled to be held in Victoria Park, which has become a meeting point for anti-government marches.

A statement on the tournament’s website read: “In light of the present situation, Hong Kong Tennis Association and the WTA are announcing a postponement of the 2019 Hong Kong Tennis Open. The event will no longer take place during 5-13 October.

“The Open is the flagship event on our annual calendar and one of the most popular international sporting events in the city, attracting thousands of local fans and overseas travellers every year.

“As the winner of the WTA International event of the year award in 2018, we strive to maintain a high standard of the event for all participants, players and the fans in particular.

“However, after extensive discussions with our key stakeholders, we conclude that a smooth running of the tournament can be better assured at a later time.

“The event organisers and WTA are in active discussion on identifying an alternate week for the hosting of the event. Further announcement will be made in due course.”

The Hong Kong Open returned to the WTA calendar in 2014 after a 20-year absence.