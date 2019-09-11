Stojanovic beats Wang as Hsieh starts Hiroshima title defence in style

Nina Stojanovic brushed aside second seed Wang Yafan at the Jiangxi Open, while Hsieh Su-wei began her title defence at the Japan Open.

Second seed Wang was overpowered in 80 minutes on Tuesday, succumbing 6-2 6-4 to Stojanovic, who has reached the quarter-finals in each of her two main draw appearances in 2019.

Stojanovic lost out to Taylor Townsend – who would go on to beat Wimbledon champion Simona Halep en route to the fourth round – in US Open qualification but had too much power for her opponent this time around.

Samantha Stosur, the 2011 US Open champion, awaits Stojanovic in round two after the Australian overcame compatriot Arina Rodionova 7-6 (8-6) 6-3.

Sealed with an ace! Nina Stojanovic takes it over Wang, 6-2, 6-4 #jiangxiopen pic.twitter.com/gIXAn3Ah28 — WTA (@WTA) September 10, 2019

While Wang heads home early, there was no such trouble for top seed Zhang Shuai, as the world number 32 breezed past Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets to set up a contest with Zhu Lin in round two.

Seeds Elena Rybakina and Kristyna Pliskova both progressed and will meet Wang Xinyu and Peng Shuai respectively, with qualifier Jana Fett completing the round-two line-up.

In Hiroshima, first-round action at the Japan Women’s Open saw top seed and defending champion Hsieh Su-wei fend off Risa Ozaki, securing a hard-earned 6-1 3-6 6-3 victory.

“I was thinking there would be a lot of pressure as the defending champion,” Hsieh said. “I was really relaxed and tried to enjoy the match, but the first match is never easy, I was trying to find my rhythm.”

Though fourth seed Anastasia Potapova fell 6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-4 to Zoe Hives, home hopes Kurumi Nara and Misaki Doi made winning starts.

Nara’s win was particularly impressive, the world number 182 sinking the fifth seed Tatjana Maria 6-4 6-4.