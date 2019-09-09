Seeds safely through in Hiroshima and Nanchang

Veronika Kudermetova was a straight-sets winner over Varvara Lepchenko at the Japan Women’s Open on Monday.

Japan Women’s Open second seed Veronika Kudermetova set the tone for Monday’s WTA Tour action with a straight-sets win over Varvara Lepchenko.

All the seeds competing across the tournament in Hiroshima and at the JiangXi Open in Nanchang, China, were triumphant.

Kudermetova did it the hard way, though, her 6-4 6-2 victory coming after she had fallen 3-0 behind in the first set.

She was joined in round two by fellow seeded players Alison Van Uytvanck and Zarina Diyas, while Priscilla Hon also progressed.

Second seed into the second round! Kudermetova beats Lepchenko 6-4, 6-2 at @jwo_tennis ! pic.twitter.com/nSDKWCftRW — WTA (@WTA) September 9, 2019

In Nanchang, third seed Magda Linette beat Giuliana Olmos 6-3 6-2, fifth seed Rebecca Peterson saw off Xun Fang Ying 6-0 6-3, sixth seed Viktorija Golubic downed Jaqueline Cristian 6-3 6-2, and seventh seed Kateryna Kozlova thrashed Greta Arn 6-2 6-1.