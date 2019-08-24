WTA Tour |

Bronx Open: Camila Giorgi edge Wang Qiang to reach the final as Magda Linette awaits New York City

Camila Giorgi saved four match points to edge Wang Qiang in the Bronx Open semi-finals.

Camila Giorgi claimed a thrilling semi-final win over Wang Qiang to reach the Bronx Open decider, while Magda Linette also progressed on Friday.

Giorgi saved four match points to edge top seed Wang 4-6 6-4 7-6 (8-6) after two hours, 39 minutes in New York City.

The Italian came from a break down three times in the third set, saving her first match point in the 10th game.

Giorgi squandered a match point of her own in the 12th game before coming from 6-3 down in the tie-break to reach an eighth WTA Tour final.

She will face qualifier Linette, who upset fifth seed Katerina Siniakova 7-6 (7-3) 6-2 in their semi-final.

Linette is into her second WTA Tour decider and lost to Giorgi in three sets when they last met in 2015.

