WTA Tour |

Bronx Open: Coco Vandeweghe exits while Andrea Petkovic advance

Coco Vandeweghe

Having only returned from injury last month, Coco Vandeweghe’s difficult run of form continued at the Bronx Open.

Coco Vandeweghe’s tough return from injury continued with a loss at the Bronx Open, where Andrea Petkovic upset a seed on Monday.

Vandeweghe returned in July after a 10-month injury absence, but the two-time grand slam semi-finalist is still looking for top form.

The American has lost three of four matches since making her comeback, the latest of which was a 6-3 6-0 defeat to lucky loser Anna Blinkova at the WTA International event.

Another former grand slam semi-finalist, Petkovic upset fourth seed Zhang Shuai 6-3 6-4 in the first round.

 

Petkovic will meet Camila Giorgi after the Italian brushed past Margarita Gasparyan 6-3 6-2.

Three seeds – Katerina Siniakova, Aliaksandra Sasnovich and Karolina Muchova – moved through, while Yulia Putintseva joined Zhang in exiting.

Other first-round winners were Fiona Ferro, Mihaela Buzarnescu, Kristie Ahn, Magda Linette and Anastasia Potapova.

Comments