Yastremska blitzes Wozniacki, Sharapova through in Cincinnati

Dayana Yastremska stunned former world number one Caroline Wozniacki at the Western & Southern Open, where Maria Sharapova made a winning start.

Ukrainian teenager Yastremska blitzed 2018 Australian Open champion Wozniacki in her Cincinnati opener on Monday.

Sharapova – the 2011 Western & Southern Open winner – was too good for Alison Riske en route to the second round at the WTA Premier event.

Venus Williams also progressed but seeds Anastasija Sevastova and Johanna Konta were eliminated.

YASTREMSKA STAYS HOT

The in-form 19-year-old outclassed Wozniacki 6-4 6-4 thanks to 27 winners and six breaks of serve.

Yastremska, who upstaged Konta and Victoria Azarenka en route to the Rogers Cup last 16, rallied from a break down in both sets against Wozniacki.

After winning on her Cincinnati debut, Yastremska will next face two-time grand slam champion Svetlana Kuznetsova – who outlasted 11th seed Sevastova 7-6 (7-3) 6-7 (4-7) 6-4.

SHARAPOVA WINS ON CINCY RETURN

Back in Cincinnati for the first time in five years, Sharapova defeated Riske 6-3 7-6 (7-4) in the opening round.

Former world number one and five-time major winner Sharapova twice came from a break down in the second set to prevail against the Wimbledon quarter-finalist.

Top seed and French Open champion Ashleigh Barty awaits Sharapova, who needed four match points to see off Riske.

VENUS VANQUISHES DAVIS, KONTA FALLS TO PETERSON

Seven-time grand slam winner Williams eased past qualifier Lauren Davis 7-5 6-2 to end a run of four consecutive defeats.

Williams – seeking her 50th WTA singles title – will meet defending champion and fifth seed Kiki Bertens for a spot in the third round.

Meanwhile, Konta – the 14th seed – was ousted 6-3 3-6 7-5 by Swedish qualifier Rebecca Peterson.

Ninth seed Aryna Sabalenka and Elise Mertens were among those to progress as the likes of Jelena Ostapenko and Caroline Garcia exited.