Rogers Cup 2019: Serena brushes past Mertens in Toronto

Serena Williams powered past Elise Mertens in the second round of the Rogers Cup in Toronto on Wednesday.

The 23-time grand slam champion recovered from a break down in both sets to claim a 6-3 6-3 victory over Mertens midweek.

In action for the first time since her loss in the Wimbledon final, Williams – a three-time champion of the WTA Premier event – was tested.

The eighth seed was broken early in each set but rallied to claim a strong win over Mertens in the first meeting between the pair.

Williams fell 3-1 behind in the first set before reeling off five consecutive games to take the opener.

She was then broken in the second game of the second set before responding, Mertens unable to hold in the fifth game despite initially recovering from 0-40 down.

That would give Williams complete control as she moved into a last-16 clash against Ekaterina Alexandrova.