Serena Williams says she is pain free ahead of Rogers Cup tilt

A knee injury has plagued Serena Williams for much of 2019 but the American legend says she is now pain free.

Serena Williams is playing pain free as she gears up to compete in the Rogers Cup in Toronto.

The American will take to the court for the first time since losing the final of Wimbledon to Simona Halep in comprehensive fashion last month.

Williams, a 23-time grand slam winner, has struggled with a knee injury for most of 2018 but is now fighting fit ahead of her tilt for a fourth triumph at the tournament.

“Yes, I’m feeling good, my knee is better, much better since a little bit before Wimbledon,” she said.

“I think now that is better I feel like I can start doing a lot better.

“I don’t know if I had to change my game, I just had to come back – more than anything after becoming a mum I was already playing professionally in six months which is pretty fast.

“I had to just get back into the swing of things and had to get back just being able to be a parent and split my time being a professional athlete.”

Williams has reached three slam finals since becoming a mother for the first time but has lost on each occasion.

As she reaches the twilight of her career, Williams vowed to continue grasping the opportunities that come her way.

“I love my job and I love what I do and I say this all the time that I feel really blessed and fortunate to have my career and my job and it’s fun,” she added.

“It’s fun to be part of an elite group of people that can go out and just play; just two people in front of an amazing crowd.

“It’s not for much incredibly longer I’m going to do that and to be able to do that, there’s just not many people that can do it. And so I’m just really proud to be part of that.”