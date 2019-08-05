Tig upsets the odds with comeback Karlsruhe Open triumph

Patricia Maria Tig claimed her first WTA title as she beat Alison van Uytvanck 3-6 6-1 6-2 to win the inaugural Karlsruhe Open.

World number 65 Van Uytvanck – who beat her partner Greet Minnen in the first round – had been expected to lift the title in the inaugural edition of the clay court tournament in Germany.

But Tig, ranked 223, fought back from a set down on Sunday.

Van Uytvanck broke serve three times as she nosed ahead, but Tig – who only dropped one set throughout the entire tournament – responded with three breaks of her own to restore parity.

And, after breaking once more to make it 4-2 in set three, 25-year-old Tig got the better of Van Uytvanck’s serve to claim her first WTA title with two match points to spare.