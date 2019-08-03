Sakkari saves four MPs, stuns Svitolina in San Jose

Maria Sakkari produced an incredible comeback to upset Elina Svitolina at the Silicon Valley Classic.

Elina Svitolina was stunned by a Maria Sakkari comeback in the Silicon Valley Classic quarter-finals, while Aryna Sabalenka moved through on Friday.

Sakkari upset top seed Svitolina 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 at the WTA Premier event, saving four match points in San Jose.

The Greek seventh seed was trailing 5-2 in the second set before rallying for an incredible victory.

Sakkari will next face Zheng Saisai, who upset 17-year-old fourth seed Amanda Anisimova 5-7 7-5 6-4.

.@mariasakkari completes the comeback at @MubadalaSVC She saves three match points to upset Svitolina, 1-6, 7-6(3), 6-3! pic.twitter.com/kmiSI2PDPp — WTA (@WTA) August 2, 2019

Zheng converted nine of 11 break points, including three from three in the final set, to battle through in two hours, 52 minutes.

.@Zheng_Saisai completes the upset! She knocks out Anisimova 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 to reach the @MubadalaSVC semifinals pic.twitter.com/BKpf2sQ0cX — WTA (@WTA) August 3, 2019

Sabalenka and Donna Vekic, the second and fifth seeds respectively, moved into a semi-final clash.

While Vekic was too strong for qualifier Kristie Ahn 7-5 6-0, Sabalenka edged sixth seed Carla Suarez Navarro 3-6 6-2 6-4.