Keeping hold of serve proved a tough task for Bol Open finalists Tamara Zidansek and Sara Sorribes Tormo.

Tamara Zidansek retained her Bol Open title with a straight-sets defeat of Sara Sorribes Tormo in a match that featured 18 breaks of serve.

The top seed only held serve twice in each set in a strange final on Sunday, but sealed a 7-5 7-5 victory.

Zidansek saved a match point in a battling defeat of Kaja Juvan in an all-Slovenian semi-final and made hard work of beating second seed Sorribes Tormo.

The 21-year-old bucked the trend by winning her service games to lead 6-5 in both sets and followed up those holds with breaks as Sorribes Tormo was punished for struggling badly on serve.

Zidansek was a beaten finalist in Nurnberg last month, but she was not to be denied a second title at the same tournament where she won a first.