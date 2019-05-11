Ruthless Halep sets up Bertens final in Madrid

The Madrid Open final will see Kiki Bertens look to go one better than last year when she faces Simona Halep, eyeing a return to number one.
Simona Halep delivered her fourth bagel of the Madrid Open en route to securing a place in the final by beating Belinda Bencic in three sets.
Halep will regain the world number one ranking if she triumphs at Caja Magica and is a win away from doing so after coming through a testing encounter with Bencic 6-2 6-7 (2-7) 6-0.
It looked as if it would be a routine victory for Halep, champion in Madrid in 2016 and 2017, after she took the first set 6-2. However, a back-and-forth second went in favour of Bencic, who was making her first semi-final appearance on clay since 2014, the Swiss forcing a decider with a dominant tie-break.
Yet Bencic’s momentum completely disappeared in the third as she became the third player in this tournament to be shut out in a set by Halep, who dished out a bagel against Margarita Gasparyan and two in her demolition of Viktoria Kuzmova.
“I think I was rushing a lot in the tie-break, the first point, and when I saw it was 4-0, I lost confidence a little bit,” French Open champion Halep said. “But then I just repeated to my head that the match is starting now, so I have just to focus on the last set, not thinking anymore about the second set.
“All the time when I come to the clay court season, there is an extra motivation and I feel better.”
Simona Halep’s speed was on display in her @MutuaMadridOpen semifinal #ShotOfTheDay pic.twitter.com/wpvC8Q4Uqu
— WTA (@WTA) May 10, 2019
Bertens was in control throughout the first set and demonstrated fighting spirit that should serve her well in the final to come from a break down in the second, winning five of the next six games to progress 6-2 7-5.
“I know it’s going to be a tough battle. I’m ready for it,” Bertens said of her final with Halep. “I think I learned a lot from last year [a defeat to Petra Kvitova] – for sure, I will go for it.”