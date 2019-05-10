World number one Naomi Osaka’s difficulties this season continued as she lost to Belinda Bencic in the Madrid Open quarter-finals.
World number one Osaka launched a staunch defence of her form prior to the WTA Premier tournament, insisting that her Australian Open title is proof of a fine season despite a recent run of poor results.
However, the 21-year-old came unstuck against Bencic – who also beat Osaka at Indian Wells in March – with the world number 18 breaking serve twice in the third set, including at 5-4 down, to clinch a surprise 3-6 6-2 7-5 victory.
Osaka started well with a break of serve and, despite conceding a service game of her own, took control and cruised to a 6-3 first-set success, but a resilient comeback in the second saw Bencic seize upon three out of four break points to level proceedings.
And, after holding serve to nudge herself ahead, the comeback was complete when Osaka – who also received a warning for slamming her racket into the clay – dropped a short shot into the net.
