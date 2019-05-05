Sakkari claims first WTA title with stunning Rabat comeback

Maria Sakkari produced a wonderful turnaround in Rabat to beat Johanna Konta and win her first title on the WTA Tour.

A maiden clay-court title dramatically slipped from Johanna Konta’s grasp as Maria Sakkari came from a set and a break down to claim her first WTA Tour crown with a 2-6 6-4 6-1 win in the Rabat Open final.

Sakkari, who eliminated top seed and defending champion Elise Mertens on her way to the final, looked set to suffer defeat when she lost the opening set and then dropped serve in the fifth game of the second.

However, Konta could not capitalise on her dominant position and her opponent levelled the contest before surging to victory in the decider.

Sakkari will break into the world’s top 50 when the new rankings are released on Monday, while Konta can at least take heart from reaching her first final in 11 months.