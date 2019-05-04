Teichmann beats Muchova to claim first WTA title

Jil Teichmann won the Prague Open to claim her first WTA Tour title, beating Karolina Muchova in three entertaining sets.

Teichmann, ranked 146 in the world, triumphed 7-6 (7-5) 3-6 6-4 in two hours and 44 minutes on Saturday to disappoint the crowd, who were backing home favourite Muchova.

The 21-year-old champion also beat a Czech star in the semi-final, topping Barbora Strycova on Friday.

Teichmann needed six set points before taking the opener in a tense tie-break, but only needed one match point to win it in the third after wildcard Muchova – also playing her first WTA final – had hit back in the second.

“I’m just speechless, honestly. I just fought and fought. It was a great battle and I’m just relieved that it’s done,” said Switzerland’s Teichmann after Saturday’s triumph.

“I’m exhausted, but Kaja played a great match as well. I knew it was going to be a battle, but in the end, one has to win.”

There have now been 20 different winners in the 21 WTA Tour events so far this season.