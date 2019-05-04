Teichmann upsets Strycova to reach maiden WTA Tour final

Home favourite Barbora Strycova was defeated by the unheralded Jil Teichmann in the Prague Open semi-finals.

The Swiss left-hander needed just 76 minutes to beat ninth seed Strycova 6-3 6-0 for her best WTA Tour win by ranking and tournament round.

Teichmann had double Strycova’s winners (22 to 11), while the Czech failed to convert any of her break-point chances.

Home favourite Karolina Muchova also reached a maiden Tour final by overcoming Bernarda Pera 6-2 7-5 in the other semi-final.

At Grand Prix de SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem in Morocco, Johanna Konta reached a first final in 10 months thanks to a 6-2 7-6 (9-7) triumph over fourth seed and 2018 finalist Ajla Tomljanovic.

Before this week, the Briton had failed to piece together more than two straight WTA main-draw wins on clay.

Maria Sakkari followed up her beating of defending champion Elise Mertens with a 6-4 6-4 triumph over Alison van Uytvanck to book her spot in the final.