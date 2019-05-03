Pliskova hires Martinez on full-time basis, parts with Stubbs

Conchita Martinez has agreed to work with Karolina Pliskova on a full-time basis, with Rennae Stubbs no longer part of the team.

Karolina Pliskova has employed Conchita Martinez as a full-time coach but Rennae Stubbs will no longer work with the former world number one.

Martinez and Stubbs have been sharing coaching duties in Pliskova’s team after the Czech parted ways with Tomas Krupa last year.

Spaniard Martinez, the 1994 Wimbledon champion, agreed to take on more responsibility working with the 27-year-old after the Dubai Tennis Championships in February.

“We’ve been gradually getting to know Conchita since last year’s US Open and I’m so satisfied with her work that I was striving for full-time cooperation. I’m glad we managed to reach an agreement,” Pliskova said.

“I thanked Rennae for quality cooperation and wished her good luck in her personal as well as professional life.”

Pliskova withdrew from the Prague Open this week due to a viral illness.