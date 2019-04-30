Sloane Stephens – a six-time WTA Tour winner – and United States international Jozy Altidore are engaged.
Former US Open champion Sloane Stephens announced her engagement to Toronto and United States international striker Jozy Altidore on Monday.
Stephens – a six-time WTA Tour winner and world number eight – shared the news via Twitter with a tweet saying, “Forever yes.”
Altidore plays for MLS outfit Toronto after leaving Sunderland in 2015 and the 29-year-old has 110 caps for USA.
He excitedly shared the news on social media with a tweet, “Forever starts now.”
Forever yes @JozyAltidore pic.twitter.com/VVvUlrohtY
— Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) April 29, 2019
“She is somebody who gets everything I am going through without having to say anything,” Altidore told USA Today in 2017.
Forever starts now. pic.twitter.com/cI8uumEScq
— Jozy Altidore (@JozyAltidore) April 29, 2019
“In that regard it works really well, there is no stress. She is a successful athlete and I do OK, and we just enjoy our time together when we are together.”