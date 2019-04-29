Zheng brushes past Zhang to win Anning title

Runner-up last year, Zheng Saisai secured the title in Anning thanks to a win over Zhang Shuai.

Zheng Saisai claimed her third title at WTA 125K series level, thrashing Zhang Shuai in the Kunming Open final on Sunday.

Runner-up in Anning last year, second seed Zheng brushed past Zhang 6-4 6-1 in the decider in an all-Chinese final.

It marked Zheng’s third WTA 125K series crown, with each of her successes coming in China.

Zheng has an incredible record at the tournament in Anning – which was an ITF event for the first four years – winning four of the six editions while being runner-up once.