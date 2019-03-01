Azarenka bows out, Vekic in form

Victoria Azarenka went down to Sofia Kenin in a tight Mexican Open quarter-final.
Victoria Azarenka was edged in the WTA Mexican Open quarter-finals, while Donna Vekic continued to shine in Acapulco.
Playing in her first quarter-final of the year, Azarenka went down to American fifth seed Sofia Kenin 6-4 4-6 7-5 on Thursday.
Kenin served 13 double faults, but she managed to break eight times to battle through in two hours, 32 minutes.
Enjoying a blistering start to the year, including winning her maiden WTA Tour title in Hobart, Kenin, 20, will next face Bianca Andreescu.
.@SonyaKenin knocks out Azarenka in a thriller!
Wins 6-4, 4-6, 7-5 to reach the @AbiertoTelcel semifinals! pic.twitter.com/bbcxws1ibM
— WTA (@WTA) March 1, 2019
The other semi-final will be between Croatian third seed Vekic and Wang Yafan.
Vekic is yet to drop a set at the WTA International event and her form continued with a 6-3 7-5 win over Johanna Konta.
.@DonnaVekic aces her way into the @AbiertoTelcel semifinals!
Defeats Konta, 6-3, 7-5! pic.twitter.com/A4KeJpSh1m
— WTA (@WTA) March 1, 2019
At the Oracle Challenger Series at Indian Wells, Kristyna Pliskova, Zarina Diyas and Wang Qiang moved into the quarter-finals.