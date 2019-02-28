Osaka brings in USTA coach Jenkins

After a tumultuous start to her time as world number one, Naomi Osaka has been boosted by the arrival of Jermaine Jenkins.

Osaka has been without a full-time coach since her split with Sascha Bajin this month, with Japan Tennis Association trainer Masashi Yoshikawa assisting in her disappointing Dubai Tennis Championships campaign.

But while the Japanese did not confirm Jenkins’ role within her set-up, the American has linked up with the two-time grand slam champion.

“Had a great dinner with the team,” Osaka posted on Twitter. “[I am] also taking this moment to thank Jermaine for joining us and coming on board.”

Jenkins, a hitting partner of Venus Williams in the past, was recently appointed as the United States Tennis Association’s women’s national coach.