Van Uytvanck retains title in Budapest

Alison van Uytvanck claimed the third WTA singles title of her career by going back-to-back in at the Hungarian Ladies Open.

Alison van Uytvanck fought back from a set down to retain her Hungarian Ladies Open title as Marketa Vondrousova endured heartbreak in Budapest.

Teenager Vondrousova dominated the first set, but the top seed rallied to claim the third WTA singles title of her career with a 1-6 7-5 6-2 victory on Sunday.

Van Uytvanck saved five match points in her semi-final win over Ekaterina Alexandrova and was in for another battle in a decider which included 12 breaks of serve.

Vondrousova won her only previous match against van Uytvanck in 2017 and the 19-year-old Czech looked to be heading for a repeat when she reeled off five games in a row to take the opening set.

Eighth seed Vondrousova twice got back on serve after being broken in the second, but Van Uytvanck edged back in front at 6-5 with another break before levelling the match.

Van Uytvanck stepped it up in the decider, surging into a 4-0 lead and not allowing her opponent a way back.