Sloane Stephens vents as delayed flight leaves race to reach Acapulco

Sloane Stephens vented on Twitter after a delayed flight hindered her travel plans for the Mexico Open.

Frustration over a delayed or missed flight is an experience many us have encountered and Sloane Stephens was certainly not happy on Saturday after she suffered apparent problems in travelling to a tournament.

Stephens is set to play at next week’s Mexico Open, where she was the champion in 2016, but a combination of a delayed flight and a missed connection left her raging at United Airlines on social media.

In fact, you could say Stephens was going loco in her attempts to reach Acapulco, as she posted on Twitter: “After a delayed flight, I’m now stuck in Houston with no options for a flight today. @united you’re really killing it.

“In what world can you not get me on a flight for over 24 hours??? @united figure it out.

“After allowing me to take a delayed flight (mechanical problems), knowing I would miss my connection, @United is now telling me I won’t reach my destination for another 36 hours (for a 2hr flight) Totally unacceptable! INSANE.

“If I don’t make it to Acapulco you can blame @united #Acapulco.”

After a delayed flight, I’m now stuck in Houston with no options for a flight today. @united you’re really killing it. — Sloane Stephens (@SloaneStephens) February 23, 2019

In response to the 2017 US Open champion, United tweeted: “Hi, Sloane. We definitely hear your frustration and apologize for the added stress in your day. Can you please DM your confirmation number so we can take a closer look into your reservation?”

A later reply added: “Sloane, we are here to help however we can. Please DM your confirmation number so we can take a look into all options, including possible connections.”

Sloane, we are here to help however we can. Please DM your confirmation number so we can take a look into all options, including possible connections. ^KG https://t.co/Y6hG6uklaR — United Airlines (@united) February 23, 2019

With the main draw beginning on Monday it remains to be seen if Stephens makes it on time. One thing is for sure, her journey has not been plain sailing.