Flipkens withdraws as Larsson is beaten in Budapest

Two seeds departed the Hungarian Ladies Open on Tuesday, with Kirsten Flipkens withdrawing and Johanna Larsson thrashed.

Second seed Kirsten Flipkens was forced to withdraw from the Hungarian Ladies Open ahead of her opening match in Budapest on Tuesday.

The 2018 doubles finalist had been set to begin her campaign against Evgeniya Rodina but, having suffered with illness last week, she pulled out earlier in the day.

Rodina instead faced lucky loser Viktoriya Tomova and came through a topsy-turvy contest 6-0 4-6 6-2.

Johanna Larsson – Flipkens’ doubles partner at this tournament – was the only other seed on the slate for Tuesday, but she was upset in a 6-1 6-1 thrashing at the hands of Kateryna Kozlova.

Elsewhere, home hopeful Anna Bondar let a one-set lead slip to lose in three to Sorana Cirstea in the day’s late match.

There were also wins for Anna Blinkova, against Natalia Vikhlyantseva in three sets, and Iga Swiatek, who saw off Olga Danilovic 6-3 6-0. Elsewhere, Tereza Smitkova defeated Ysaline Bonaventure.