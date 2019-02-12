Strycova wins sole main-draw match in Qatar

Anastasija Sevastova or Anna Blinkova await Barbora Strycova in the Qatar Open second round after the Czech beat Fatma Al Nabhani.
Barbora Strycova won the sole main-draw match at the Qatar Open on Monday, beating wildcard Fatma Al Nabhani in straight sets.
Strycova required just 64 minutes to see off the world number 406 6-1 6-1 and book her place in the second round on a rainy day in Doha.
The Omani was unable to hold serve once as Strycova advanced in routine fashion to set up a clash with seventh seed Anastasija Sevastova or Anna Blinkova.
Blinkova got past Sam Stosur 7-6 (7-1) 3-6 6-4 despite 14 double faults in her qualifying match, while Ajla Tomljanovic and Karolina Muchova also booked a place in the main draw and will face Julia Goerges (9) and Caroline Wozniacki (6) respectively.
Alison Riske and Polona Hercog suffered defeats but advanced as lucky losers.
