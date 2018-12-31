Bouchard wins Auckland opener, Puig advances

Former world number five and Wimbledon finalist Eugenie Bouchard accounted for American Madison Brengle 6-3 6-3 in Auckland on Monday.
Eugenie Bouchard kicked off her 2019 campaign with a straight-sets victory over Madison Brengle at the WTA Auckland Open.
Former world number five and Wimbledon finalist Bouchard accounted for American Brengle 6-3 6-3 in Auckland on Monday.
Bouchard has struggled for form and consistency since taking the WTA Tour by storm in 2014, when she was a Wimbledon runner-up, and Australian and French Open semi-finalist.
But the Canadian showed glimpses of her best on New Year’s Eve as she won a season opener for the first time since 2016.
.@geniebouchard moves into the @ASB_Classic second round!
Bounces Brengle, 6-3, 6-3! pic.twitter.com/HCoMKceLUw
— WTA (@WTA) December 31, 2018
“I liked that when things didn’t go so well I managed to turn it around relatively quickly, maybe a game or two went by, but then that was it and I managed to get back to playing my game.
“Sometimes it was tricky with the wind and I felt like I didn’t move my feet enough, so I was able to catch these bad habits and try to change them.”
Olympic champion Monica Puig, meanwhile, beat Bethanie Mattek-Sands 6-3 6-2 to progress to the second round.
Former winner Lauren Davis eased past Lara Arruabarrena 6-2 6-2, Viktoria Kuzmova outlasted Tamara Zidansek 6-2 7-6 (7-3) and Stefanie Voegele lost 7-5 6-3 to Sara Sorribes.