Isner wants Wimbledon tie-break rule named after him

Wimbledon’s decision to introduce tie-breaks at 12-12 in the final set has been backed by John Isner, who joked that the rule should be named after him.

Organisers at the grass-court grand slam announced the plan on Friday in an attempt to stop marathon matches like this year’s semi-final between Isner and Kevin Anderson.

That set – which lasted almost three hours – was eventually won 26-24 by Anderson, but both men called for changes to the format to protect players’ health.

Isner was also involved in the longest match ever played at Wimbledon in 2010 when his encounter with Nicolas Mahut finished 6-4 3-6 6-7 (7-9) 7-6 (7-3) 70-68 in favour of the American.

The All England Tennis Club said “the time had come” to make the change, and Isner – who has long called for the change – believes it should be named in his honour.

“I have said all along 12-all is good,” he told BBC Radio 5 live. “That is sensible.

“You’re getting people who like the advantage and people who like tie-breaks. It is bucking tradition but a lot of people believe that is not a bad thing.

“The next match that gets to that [12-12], they should just say we will now play the Isner Rule.

“I don’t think they are going to do that, but I think I’ve been a big driving force for it.”

Previously only the US Open currently had tie-breaks in the fifth set, but Isner hopes Wimbledon’s decision could convince the Australian and French Opens to adopt a similar rule.

“It may be that Wimbledon acting like this could drive them to do it as well,” he added.

“There is drama enough in a tie-breaker, you could argue that there is more.”