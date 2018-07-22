Djokovic’s emotional Instagram post suggests more success is to come

Days after winning Wimbledon, Novak Djokovic has taken to Instagram to express his gratuity and explain some of the obstacles he has overcome. At the core of his heartfelt message, is a warning to his rivals – more is to come.

Djokovic celebrated his fourth Wimbledon title by eating grass on Centre Court on Sunday.

His grand slam total now stands at 13.

However, before Sunday, many people thought he would never win another one again – so severe did his troubles with injury (elbow) and motivation seem.

While there still remains plenty of speculation as to exactly what psychological battles Djokovic has been fighting since his last grand slam triumph at Roland Garros in 2016, the Serb has made it clear that he has moved past those issues and expects to win more grand slams in front of his children in the future.

The three-part post can be seen below.