Djokovic: Son Stefan my biggest comeback motivation

Novak Djokovic sealed a fourth Wimbledon title on Sunday, and then told how his three-year old son Stefan was the inspiration behind his spectacular comeback from injury.

The Croat claimed a comfortable straight sets victory over Kevin Anderson following a couple of years in the grand slam wilderness following a loss of form and a serious elbow injury.

But the old Djokovic was back on show on centre-court, dominating his opponent in a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 victory that he later dedicated to his young son.

“Actually, I didn’t talk about it but it was one of, if not the biggest, motivation I’ve had for this Wimbledon this year,” he said.

“I was visualising, imagining this moment of him coming to the stands, cherishing this moment with my wife and me and everyone. It’s hard to describe.

“I never had him in the box watching the tennis match. I was hoping that Wimbledon can be that tournament because he’s big enough now, I think to stay quiet maybe for 30 minutes or so.

“There are special rules here so we have to respect them.”

Wimbledon rules mean that babies and children under five can only watch matches on outside courts, but can’t be present on the show courts.

“He’s under five years old so he couldn’t watch the matches live but we were hoping that if this happens – if I hold the trophy – then he can be there to witness it,” Djokovic added.

“It feels amazing because for the first time in my life, I have someone screaming ‘daddy, daddy!’ and it’s that little boy right there,” he said before the cameras panned to Stefan.

The crowd then cooed as Stefan broke into a big grin when he noticed his own face on the big screen.

Djokovic then went on to talk about the doubts he had following surgery on his elbow injury in February.

“I had to really trust the process and I’ve said this before, I had to trust in myself,” Djokovic said.

“I had the surgery and was absent from the tour for six months and faced for the first time, this kind of severe injury.

“I didn’t really (what was) expected of me. I had many moments of doubt and didn’t know really if I could come back to the level to compete.

“This was my first Grand Slam final after a couple of years and there’s no better place to really make a comeback. This is a sacred place for the world of tennis.

“I always dreamed of holding this trophy as a young boy, starting to play tennis, and this is very, very special.”