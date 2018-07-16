Djokovic dominates Anderson for 13th slam

A rejuvenated Novak Djokovic eased to his 13th grand slam title following his straight set win over Kevin Anderson at Wimbledon on Sunday.



The Serb cut the more experienced figure as he remained composed to earn a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6(3) win over Anderson, who had spent over 13 hours on court just this week before a ball had been served in the final.



Djokovic’s return game was superb, blunting the South Africans usually powerful service game and restricting him to just ten aces for the match.



It was an inauspicious start for the big serving Anderson, who lost his opening and third service games and to find himself 4-1 behind in no time as Djokovic steamrolled the first set in 27 minutes.



Things didn’t get much better in the second, as a couple double faults were part of 14 unforced errors from Anderson, while Djokovic saved one breakpoint as he took a two set lead.



Things finally started to click for Anderson in the third as he held strong service games helped by aces. At the back end of the set, nerves lead to double fault faults from Djokovic, handing Anderson two set points, which he managed to save.



Anderson’s return game began to pick up, sensing the nerves from a tight Djokovic. This resulted in more opportunities for Anderson, but he was unable to convert any of the three set points as Djokovic was superb in the big moments serving up a couple clutch aces to force a tiebreaker.



Despite Anderson’s boundless energy, he was unable to translate that onto the court in the tieabreaker as Djokovic ran away with it, finally able to celebrate a fourth Wimbledon title.



Djokovic’s victory caps off a tumultuous two years for the former world number one, where he underwent surgery, had his personal life put under the public scrutiny and slumped to 22nd in the world rankings.