Djokovic braced for fearless approach from Anderson

Novak Djokovic believes that Kevin Anderson has nothing to lose in the Wimbledon final and so will be a very challenging opponent.

On Saturday Djokovic defeated old rival Rafael Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (11-9), 3-6, 10-8 in an epic semi-final to book a Sunday title showdown with Anderson who triumphed over John Isner in a thriller.

Despite Anderson having never won a grand slam, Djokovic is still extremely weary of the tall South African.

“I don’t know if I’ll be the clear favourite in that one,” Djokovic said in the build-up to Sunday.

“I think we’re quite even. He’s playing I think his second grand slam final. He played the US Open final last year.

“He’s definitely playing the tennis of his life. He’s coming off from two epic marathon five-set wins.

“I don’t think he has much to lose really tomorrow. He’s going to come out with big serves and big tennis.”

Regardelss of what he says, returning to a first grand slam final since the 2016 US Open (which he lost), Djokovic will be a hard man to beat.

He is, after all, a 12-time grand slam champion.

