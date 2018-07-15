Anderson hoping to inspire a generation in South Africa

After emerging victorious in a marathon semi-final against John Isner at Wimbledon, Kevin Anderson is now just one match away from winning his first grand slam and the South African wants to go one step further to grow the sport in his home country.

Anderson beat John Isner 7-6 (8-6) 6-7 (5-7) 6-7 (9-11) 6-4 26-24 in six hours and 36 minutes, making him the first South African man to reach the Wimbledon final for 97 years.

Tennis is not one of the main sports in South Africa and Anderson wants to win Wimbledon to prove to his countrymen that it can be done.

“Growing up in South Africa, we had kind of sort of limited access to available tournaments,” he said.

“Wimbledon was the most iconic event.

“So to be here in the finals, it’s amazing. I’ve had so much support from home. As I said after my previous match, I really hope that it’s a source of inspiration for kids, just interest in tennis. South Africa does have a strong tennis history. We struggled over the last sort of decade or so. It’s not easy. It takes a lot of time.

“But I hope maybe somebody sits here in 10, 15 years’ time and somebody asks him a question, and he says he watched me playing Wimbledon, that’s one of the reasons he’s here. That would definitely be great for me to hear.”

Anderson meets with Novak Djokovic in the final on Sunday.

