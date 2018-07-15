Kerber: 2017 slump taught me a lot

Newly crowned Wimbledon champions Angelique Kerber has pointed to her dramatic loss of form last year as key to her victory on Saturday.

The 11th seeded German beat 23-time grand slam champion Serena Williams 6-3, 6-3 for her third grand slam title and her first since the US Open in her breakthrough 2016 season.

It marked a stunning return to form for Kerber, who admitted that she had lost her way a little after claiming the Australian and US Open crowns two seasons ago.

The victory, which saw the 30-year old beat Williams in a grand slam final for the second time, was all the more sweeter for Kerber given her loss of form in 2017 that saw her drop out of the top 20.

“After 2017, nobody was expecting me to come back so strong, to win my third Grand Slam, win Wimbledon, which was always my dream,” Kerber said “Two weeks ago, nobody expected I can go so far.”

“Without 2017, I couldn’t win this tournament,” she added. “I learned a lot from last year, with all the expectations, all the things I go through. I learned so many things about myself, about how to deal with this.

“I tried to enjoy every single moment now. Also, [it was hard] to find the motivation after 2016, which was amazing. To make again such a year is impossible.

“But now I am just trying to [improve] my game, thinking not too much about the results, trying to be a better tennis player, a better person, and I’m trying to enjoy tennis again.”

